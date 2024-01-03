Suara.com – The past of Elmer Syaherman, Ira Nandha's husband, continues to be scrutinized along with the news about his affair with a woman named Bella Damaika.

Elmer Syaherman, who is a pilot, has a special relationship with a flight attendant, Bella Damaika, based on evidence shared by Ira Nandha recently.

The old video of Elmer Syaherman chatting with Ira Nandha was widely discussed after it was re-shared by the X account @muthiastp on Wednesday (3/1/2024).

In the video, Elmer Syaherman openly doesn't want to clean his baby's feces after pooping.

“You know, I'm really disgusted. Once we had a fight, then Kavi (Elmer and Ira's son) pooped, the one you locked the room with. In the end I threw it on myself,” said Elmer Syaherman.

“That was the first time I cheated on Kavi,” continued the man who was said to have cheated on her six times.

From the time Kavi was born until now he was three years old, Elmer Syaherman admitted that he did not clean Kavi three times after defecating.

“So, since Kavi was born until now, I've only spanked Kavi two and a half times. Two of them were finished, half of them weren't finished,” said Elmer Syaherman, which made Ira Nandha laugh.

Ira Nandha confirmed Elmer Syaherman's statement. The couple, who married in 2019, could even fight just because Elmer was annoyed when he was caught in the situation of having to clean up the child's poop.

“But it seemed like it was a problem for him because he was disgusted. He was disgusted. Because we weren't there at that time, Sis. So whether I wanted it or not, I was going out at that time, I entrusted Kavi and whether I wanted it or not, he had to clean up,” explained Ira Nandha. .

On the other hand, Ira Nandha felt that Elmer Syaherman, like it or not, had to clean up his baby's dirt.

“I'm not angry, I'm annoyed. But in my opinion, that's fine. You're the father,” said Ira.

Elmer Syaherman was then considered a red flag figure by netizen

“Apart from the affair, this is what makes it even more emotional. The father doesn't want to spoil his child. Yes, if you say that you are disgusted by ta* mah, then everyone is disgusted too,” commented the account @muthia***.

“Backing a child: No!! Checking a flight attendant: Yess baby,” quipped the account @achmadnofia***.

“If you cheat, Miss Bella Rozi won't be so disgusted,” replied the account @permata***.

“That's the top Indonesian artist @suryainsomnia, until this moment he admits that he has never bored his children and that his wife has no problems,” defended the account @Larachyn***.

