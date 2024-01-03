Suara.com – The discourse to temporarily stop social assistance or social assistance presented by the presidential candidate winning team during the 2024 election stages has drawn criticism. The reason is that this actually sacrifices the Indonesian people who depend on social assistance.

Political observer Ujang Komaruddin firmly stated that the discourse being put out to the public, such as stopping social assistance, is unrealistic because it will sacrifice the people.

“Don't sacrifice the people. In that context, when the people need social assistance from the government, then it has to be implemented, it has to be executed,” he said in Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2023).

Ujang conveyed this in response to statements by TPN Ganjar-Mahud and vice presidential candidate number 1, namely Muhaimin Iskandar, who proposed that the distribution of social assistance should be stopped before the election.

Social Assistance Distributed Routinely

Not only that, he even said that social assistance was actually distributed regularly by the government every year and this had nothing to do with the election.

“In that context, social assistance actually occurs every year. Therefore, if we put the matter into perspective, then social assistance is really needed by the poor, even those who were affected by the pandemic yesterday,” he explained.

He stated that if the distribution of social assistance was eliminated as stated by TPN Ganjar-Mahfud and Cak Imin, it would actually make poor people even more miserable.

Furthermore, he emphasized that there would be injustice in communities that usually receive supplies of food aid every year, suddenly losing aid just because they are worried about being driven by political interests.

Not only that, he considers that today's society is intelligent and good at choosing certain candidate pairs.

“In the context of the spirit of the state, it should be, let the social assistance work, the social assistance is executed, the social assistance is realized, so that the people enjoy the social assistance, so that the people are happy with the social assistance,” he said.

TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Denies

Previously it was reported that the Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN) denied that their party was proposing to postpone the provision of social assistance or social assistance during the 2024 elections.

“TPN Ganjar-Mahfud never thought about proposing postponing the distribution of social assistance until after the election. So let alone proposing postponing the distribution of social assistance, never even thought about it,” said Deputy Chairman of TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Zainul Majdi in a press conference in MNC High End Building, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

He said that social assistance was a policy agreed upon by the DPR and the Government.

“And in the DPR, we know that there are parties that support the Ganjar-Mahfud coalition which also really encourages pro-people programs, programs that are indeed a safety net for our society which has been greatly affected by post-covid, then turbulence, the global economy which has had quite an impact on us,” he said.

For this reason, he said, it would be impossible for policies resulting from the struggle of political parties and the government to simply ask to be postponed.

“In fact, TPN's commitment is to continue to encourage pro-people programs to be channeled as well as possible with guaranteed governance, maintained so that they are truly credible and not influenced by partisan interests, including in this presidential election,” he said.