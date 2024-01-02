Online privacy is an increasingly relevant aspect in our daily interaction with technology. Especially when it comes to our mobile devices, where we store a significant amount of personal information.

The iPhone, one of the most popular devices globally, has incorporated significant features in recent years to protect the privacy of its users. This continuous improvement in security is a fundamental pillar of the Apple experience.

Now, imagine that you are browsing an app and suddenly, you come across a notification asking if you want to allow the app to track your activity. This direct interaction puts control in the hands of the user, a significant change from previous practices.

Application Tracking Transparency Feature, introduced in iOS 14.5 and evolved in subsequent versions, is a clear example of this commitment to privacy. This functionality allows users to decide whether or not to allow apps to track their activity and access their data.

This feature has not only benefited users, but has generated a notable change in the technology industry. Companies like Meta had raised concerns about how this feature could impact their advertising revenue.

According to a Financial Times report in 2021, According to Cnet, platforms like Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube could have collectively lost about $9.85 billion in ad sales due to this feature.

How to activate the Transparency function in application tracking on iPhone

To activate this option, iPhone users can go to Settings, Privacy, Tracking, and turn off the option that allows apps to request tracking. This will automatically block tracking requests from new apps and prevent them from accessing key information used for advertising.

In an environment where privacy is increasingly valued, understanding and using features like App Tracking Transparency on iPhone is essential. This tool puts the power in the hands of the user, aligning with privacy trends both in Europe and globally