Suara.com – The Indonesian diaspora who supports Ganjar-Mahfud regrets the violence that occurred against volunteers in Boyolali, Central Java. This incident is considered to be able to harm the democratic party which should be carried out politely and happily.

Moreover, news about this incident has reached abroad. As a result, Indonesia's image in the eyes of the world could be tarnished.

“The ideals of reform should be to make Indonesia a better democratic country. I also regret this incident. Moreover, the nation's image could be tarnished in the international world,” said Ganjar Mahfud sympathizer Robert Prasetya in Canada in a written statement, Monday (1/1/ 2024).

Member of the United States TPLN Board of Advisors, Daniel Fu, said that this incident was very contrary to the noble values ​​of the Indonesian nation.

Because violence is not a reflection of the character of Indonesian culture.

“Unity in diversity should not be divided by a few irresponsible individuals. “We must realize that we all live side by side under one Indonesian umbrella,” he said.

“The differences in election choices are only temporary, so the feeling of brotherhood as a nation remains the main thing,” Daniel added.

Separately, from the Indonesian Diaspora in the United States, Mayasari believes that all problems should be resolved through a dialogue process and not end in acts of violence.

He also hopes that this matter will be investigated thoroughly so that it does not cause unrest in society because the law should not be indiscriminate.

“We encourage law enforcement officials to thoroughly investigate this incident as soon as possible. This incident has caused anxiety and has made the situation in the country increasingly hot as the 2024 elections approach,” he said.

Previously, TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Legal Deputy, Todung Mulya Lubis, reported that one volunteer died and four people suffered serious injuries due to violence by TNI personnel, last Saturday.

“We received reports from Klaten and Boyolali (Central Java), reports of brutality and acts of violence that were completely unacceptable. One died and four people suffered serious injuries,” said Todung at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta, Saturday.

Todung said one person who died came from Klaten and died in hospital.

“The person who died was a volunteer supporting Ganjar-Mahfud who allegedly experienced violence and brutality from supporters of another candidate pair,” he said.

Four victims were injured as a result of abuse by TNI officers at the local TNI post. Therefore, his party urged the TNI Commander to immediately take action.

“If that is true, we want the TNI Commander (TNI General Agus Subiyanto) to take firm action and legally account for those who committed this act of violence,” he said.