On Christmas Day around 5 o'clock in the morning, a bomb exploded in front of the hotel facade. The explosion left not a single chip of the facade intact. A chair that was on the terrace was found a hundred meters further. Even the windows of the 'neighbor across the street', tens of meters away, were shattered by the pressure wave. “We have no idea who is behind this,” Cigri said. “We have no enemies, we have not received any threats. This is completely pointless.”