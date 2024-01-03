Suara.com – Chairman of the Buntet Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes), Cirebon, West Java (Jabar) KH Adib Rofiuddin Izza emphasized his support for the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair (capres-cawapres) Prabowo-Gibran.

The confirmation of his support through this declaration also refutes the confusing information that said he had supported one of the other presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“So that there is no doubt, today I express my support. I say Bismillah for the victory, success, blessings of Mr. Prabowo Subianto and Mas Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” said Kiai Adib at the TKN Prabowo-Gibran Media Center, South Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1 /2023).

Adib at the same time emphasized that the direction of his support was towards Prabowo-Gibran, not towards other candidate pairs as was circulating information.

“Here I explain to everyone, I tabayyun, clarify, that I am an elder and the Buntet Islamic Boarding School has stated that it fully supports Mr. Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” said Adib.

One of the reasons why he was considering supporting Prabowo-Gibran was because Adib saw that candidate pair number 2 was the right combination.

The position, namely the presidential candidate, is filled by Prabowo, who is more senior, while the vice presidential candidate is a young person.

Meanwhile, receiving the declaration of support, the Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Rosan Roeslani expressed his thanks. Rosan feels that the support provided is an injection of energy.

“Of course this support has a very big meaning for all of us. “Because this gives us more confident energy and more enthusiasm in carrying out our duties in campaigning,” said Rosan.