Dell XPS 13, XPS 14 and XPS 16: More power and versatility than ever for a range that surprises with its potential for gaming

The arrival of the new Intel processors from the Meteor Lake family has been the perfect excuse for manufacturers to renew their bets for 2024, and one of those that does not fail in this trend is Dell, which has just presented its new ones. Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 14 y Dell XPS 16.

These “classic” laptops reaffirm the virtues of a family that has been a reference for a decade. Now they bring us an “extra-large” version with the 16.3-inch model, but the smallest of the family are also strikingly renewed. Let's get to know them.

Technical data sheet for the Dell XPS 13, XPS 14 and XPS 16

Dell XPS 13 (9340)

Dell XPS 14 (9440)

Dell XPS 16 (9640)

Screen

13.4″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge non-touch, 500 nits, 120 Hz

13.4″ QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) InfinityEdge touch, 500 nits, 120 Hz

13,4″ 3K+ (2.880 x 1.800) OLED, InfinityEdge táctil, 400 nits, 60 Hz

15.4″ FHD (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge non-touch, 500 nits, 120 Hz

14,5″ 3,2K (3.200 x 2.000) OLED, Infinity Edge, táctil, 400 nits, 60 Hz

16.3″ FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) InfinityEdge, non-touch, 500 nits, 120 Hz

16,3″ 4K+ (3.840 x 2.400) InfinityEdge, táctil, 400 nits, 60 Hz

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB

Intel Arc Graphics

GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB

GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB

GeForce RTX 4070 8 GB

Memory

Up to 8 / 16 / 32 / 64 GB LPDDR5x

Up to 7,467 MT/s

16 / 32 / 64 GB LPDDR5x

7.467 MT/s

16 / 32 / 64 GB LPDDR5x

7.467 MT/s

Storage

512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB / 4 TB PCie SSD

512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB / 4 TB PCie SSD

512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB / 4 TB PCie SSD

Audio

4 altavoces, 8 W

Dual microphone

Dolby Atmos

4 altavoces, 8 W

Dual microphone

Dolby Atmos

4 altavoces, 10 W

Dual microphone

Dolby Atmos

Ports

2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

3 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

Lector microSD

Take headphones

3 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

Lector microSD

Take headphones

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

Operating system

Windows 11 Home/Pro

Windows 11 Home/Pro

Windows 11 Home/Pro

Battery

55 Whr

ExpressCharge 1.0

60W adapter

69,5 Whr

ExpressCharge 1.0

60W Adapter (Intel Arc)

Adapter 100 W (NVIDIA)

99,5 Whr

ExpressCharge 1.0

130W adapter

Dimensions and weight

295,3 x 199 x 15,3 mm

1,19 kg

320 x 216 x 18 mm

1,74 kg

358,1 x 240 x 18,7 mm

2,20 kg

Others

Webcam FHD

Windows Hello

Webcam FHD

Windows Hello

Webcam FHD

Windows Hello

Precio

From $1,299

From $1,699

From $1,899

Laptops are also growing

It seems that the trend that led our smartphones to grow in screen diagonal was contagious, because for some time now we have been seeing how several manufacturers are offering laptops that they also win on that diagonal. Thanks to the manufacturing processes, this also does not imply that the equipment is much more voluminous.





This is the case of the new Dell XPS 16 (9640), a team that debuts in the family and takes these teams to new heights. It does so, however, by inheriting the lines of its little brothers: we have here the InfinityEdge screens that practically make the frames disappear, for example.

But we also have those large-format “invisible touchpads” and a new and interesting row of capacitive keys at the top that replace the traditional function keys and are a curious hybrid of the row of traditional keys and the Touch Bar that Apple ended up abandoning its MacBook Pro in 2021.

There are other distinctive features of these devices, such as their keyboards, with keys that are barely separated from each other but they offer a generous size. The arrangement of the up and down cursors can be annoying, and there is, however, a notable novelty.





In addition to the row of capacitive keys at the top, the Microsoft Copilot key debuts on these devices.

It is the presence of a key that gives quick access to Microsoft Copilot. It is to the right of the right Alt key, thus replacing the usual function key that we found in that position. Except for the 13-inch model, there are also grilles on both sides of the keyboard that help improve the sound experience.

The chassis, made of aluminum, also boasts Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the screens. That minimalist design has been working for Dell for a long time, which also offers a dark finish (graphite) and a light finish (platinum).

Meteor Lake heart and gaming ambition

The new Dell computers arrive with very important changes in their internal configuration. We have two protagonists: on the one hand, the new Intel Core Ultra processors from the promising Meteor Lake family. On the other hand, the NVIDIA RTX 4000 graphicswhich allow for a relevant quantitative leap when it comes to enjoying this equipment in the field of gaming.





There is good news in the memory section: these devices use LPDDR5x modules, which according to the manufacturer is up to 55% faster in data transfer than that present in previous models. Storage can reach 2 TB at launch, but later there will be models with SSDs up to 4 TB.

The options here are varied, and Dell has made an effort to offer different configurations that can be adapted to each type of user. The XPS 16 are of course the most ambitious, and can withstand sustained performances with energy consumption of up to 80 W. This allows you to take advantage of the configuration with the not inconsiderable RTX 4070 that is available in this model.

That maximum sustained consumption is 45% more than the previous Dell XPS 15, for example. This gives a lot of room for maneuver for these “little ones” to allow us to work or play at full speed, something that is also helped by their power adapter, which is 130 W.

Their little brothers have clear limitations in this section: the XPS 14 reaches 47 W sustained, and the XPS 13 are clearly aimed at much lighter and more efficient scenarios, because the maximum sustained consumption is 28 W.





That doesn't mean we can't even play with them: the new integrated graphics Intel Arc Graphics They have made a particularly striking leap compared to the traditional Intel Iris Xe. We will have to wait for definitive benchmarks, but the data shared by the manufacturer is certainly encouraging in this regard.

At Dell they also wanted to highlight the prominence that artificial intelligence will theoretically take on these computers. The presence of Intel processors with specific cores for this area is combined with Windows 11 Copilot, the chatbot integrated into the system which, however, is not currently available in Europe.

Wireless connectivity is very well covered here, because we have Wi-Fi 7 support in two of the models (curiously, not in the XPS 14, which sticks with Wi-Fi 6E). On the subject of ports, yes, there is bad news for the Dell XPS 13, which only offers two USB-C ports (one on each side) to boast extreme thinness. It doesn't even have a headphone jack, which is especially significant.





Its older brothers do include that socket, but they also have one more USB-C port (TB4), and also an SD card reader, which is undoubtedly a useful option for many professionals and end users.

The screens of these devices also offer varied configurations that can be non-touch or touch, but also LCD or OLED. In the case of opting for LCD screens, the advantage will be to have refresh rates up to 120 Hzwhile in OLED screens we will gain in resolution in addition to the rest of the advantages that this technology offers.

Dell also promises that the new 1080p webcams offer twice the resolution of their predecessors, and on the front we also find an infrared camera that supports Windows Hello for facial recognition.

Availability and versions of the Dell XPS 13, XPS 14 and XPS 16

At the moment we do not have data on the availability dates of the new Dell laptops, but we do know their starting prices en EU:

Dell XPS 13: From $1,299

Dell XPS 14: From $1,699

Dell XPS 16: From $1,899

More information | Dell