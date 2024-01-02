Francesco Milleri, CEO of Luxottica

Delfin, closer agreement for the heirs. And Milleri prepares an encore

The initial phase of reaching a crucial agreement on the legacy of Leonardo Del Vecchio is underway. The heritagealready considerable, recorded an increase of 7 billion after the boom of the subsidiary EssilorLuxottica, bringing the stock market capitalization from 64 to 82 billion euros in just 18 months. The ownership structure of Delfin, the Luxembourg holding of the Del Vecchio family, seems to have reached a turning point, with the involvement of the children in the important issue hereditary.



Delfm, the Luxembourg holding company, controls the eyewear giant and has key stakes in financial-insurance sectors, including Mediobanca, Generali and UniCredit. Succession management is a crucial step that involves four heirs, representing 50% of the holding's capital, out of a total of eight. The desire is to keep the manager at the top of EssilorLuxottica, as indicated by the inventory of four heirs. The inheritance agreement is essential to consolidate the stability of the parent company, especially considering the upcoming renewal of the top management of the Italian-French group. Francesco Milleri, current number one of EssilorLuxottica, seems destined for a repeat mandate, barring any surprises. Reaching an agreement on the inheritance before this renewal would strengthen Delfin's position in the group's capital.

After the death of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the stability of the system built by him was influenced by the divergence of opinions on succession. Four heirs accepted the inventory, and the dispute concerns inheritance taxes, the assignment of properties to Nicoletta Zampillo and the shares assigned to Milleri for 270 million euros. Recently, there seems to have been a change in positions, with rumors of an internal discussion that could lead to an agreement definitive in the next future.

The year and a half that have passed since the death of Leonardo Del Vecchio has seen the stability of the system erected by him and the management of Delfin, with eight heirs and the leadership of Milleri. Inheritance negotiations could have a significant impact on family peaceand, and although an agreement is not yet formalized, it is hoped to be reached soon. The crucial deadline is approaching with the renewal of the board and management of EssilorLuxottica, and a definitive agreement would consolidate the position of Delfin, which holds a 32% control in the Italian-French group.

The favorable stock market momentum has helped push the search for a solution to the inheritance. EssilorLuxottica's stock market capitalization has grown since 64 to 82 billion euros, leading to an appreciation of 20 billion euros for Delfin's 32% stake in the company. Furthermore, financial holdings in Mediobanca, Generali and UniCredit recorded notable gains, bringing the total appreciation to around 7.3 billion euros. This value, distributed among the eight heirs, represents a significant increase in wealth, confirming the priority of achieving an agreement on the legacy of Leonardo Del Vecchio.

