loading…

The death toll from two explosions near the grave of General Qassem Soleimani in Iran rose to 73 people. Photo/Anadolu

TEHERAN – The death toll from two powerful explosions near the grave of General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, Iran, on Wednesday (3/1/2024), it increased to 73 people. Previously the death toll reached 53 people.

These two explosions occurred when hundreds of Iranians gathered to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani by a United States (US) drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq.

When the Americans killed him on January 3 2020, General Soleimani was the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

Iran's state television reported the first explosion and the second occurred at a memorial service at the cemetery where Soleimani was buried in the city of Kerman in southeastern Iran.

“The explosion was caused by a terrorist attack,” an Iranian government report quoted a local official in Kerman province as saying.

Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for Iran's emergency services, later reported that 73 people were killed and 170 injured as a result of the two explosions.

The Nournews newspaper previously said that several gas canisters exploded on the road to the cemetery.

State television broadcasts showed rescue teams from the Red Crescent tending to injured people at the ceremony, where hundreds of Iranians gathered to commemorate General Soleimani's death. Some Iranian news agencies said the number of injured people was much higher.

“Our rapid response team is evacuating the injured. “But there was a wave of people blocking the road,” said Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent.

The two explosions in Iran came a day after Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed in a drone strike in Lebanon, which authorities linked to Israel.

Iran condemned the killing, saying it could trigger a wave of resistance and motivation to fight against the Israeli occupation.

(but)