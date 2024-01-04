Most frequent sightings of these wild Pokémon.

Additionally, for the first time in Pokémon GO, you can encounter Shiny Cutiefly with a little luck.

And wild Flabébé will appear with flowers of different colors depending on your location in the world:

**Flabébé with Red Flower: In Europe, the Middle East and Africa **Flabébé with Blue Flower: In the Asia-Pacific region **Flabébé with Yellow Flower: In America

Some Trainers might encounter White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé, no matter what region they are in!