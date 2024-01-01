loading…

Danish Queen Margrethe II resigns. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-serving monarch, will abdicate on January 14 after 52 years on the throne and will be succeeded by her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik, she announced on Sunday (31/12/2023_.

The 83-year-old queen, who ascended the throne in 1972, made the surprise announcement on live TV during her traditional New Year's Eve speech, watched by many in the country of 5.9 million people.

Referring to the successful back surgery he underwent in February, he said, “The operation naturally gave rise to thoughts about the future – whether the time has come to hand over responsibility to the next generation”.

“I have decided that now is the right time. On January 14 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark,” she said.

“I hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” he said.

The Queen became Europe's longest-serving monarch following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. In July, she became the longest-serving monarch in Danish history.

In Denmark, formal power rests with the elected parliament and its government. The king is expected to stay out of partisan politics, representing the country on traditional duties ranging from state visits to national day celebrations.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thanked the queen for her lifelong dedication to duty.

“It is still difficult to understand that the time has now come for a change of the throne,” Frederiksen said in a statement, adding that many Danes had never known another king.