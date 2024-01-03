After the singer Alex Syntek criticized the music of Dani Flowwhereas “he lacked love” In his childhood, the reggaeton singer responded to criticism and expressed that “the only one who doesn't understand what's wrong… is him.”

In a new broadcast of Golden Scorpion at the wheelthe singer did not hesitate to respond to Syntek's statements.

“There was a time when I said: 'until this date I'm going to stick with this' until I drop fat, and yes I did,” he counted.

However, the urban music singer expressed his admiration for Aleks: How can that not be a hook? Everything is fine with Aleks Syntek, I even like his music, I remember his music from my childhood and I know the position he has in music, but it was c… that he talked about me, that he threw me (…) it seemed to me funny”.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the interpreter of “Sex, modesty and tears” He even blocked him on social networks. “The only one who doesn't understand that it's dis… is him, I think, because he blocked me from seeing…, he shit… from the first day.”

Reconciliation? Aleks Syntek sends greetings to Dani Flow

During the interview, the Golden Scorpion He wanted both singers to smooth things over, because he got Syntek to send a greeting to Dani Flow.

“Greetings to Dani Flow from me, he is a guy with a lot of ingenuity, very talented and who making healthy pop music would surely be very successful. I send him a hug, he knows that I have nothing against him and that each of his barbies and tell her that it's good to padriuris her music and good chewing gum,” he expressed.

Given this, he considered that it was a surreal act and invited him to collaborate. “I invite you daddy, let's go see… Let's put together a collaboration, people are going to like it a lot, I'm going to make beautiful music.”

What did Aleks Syntek say about Dani Flow?

In May 2023, in an interview for the podcast of influencer Aldair Leal, the interpreter of “Duele el amor” attacked the singer Dani Flow, after he was questioned about what he thought of the song “Las que no hay papa.”

“We will have to see what kind of childhood that guy had to understand it, because he surely didn't grow up under a certain… he lacked love,” he said.

Likewise, he stressed: “It is more because of that point, because of the misogyny that is in the content, but what I insist today is: 'I deeply regret so many kids from 18 to 20 years old, from the new generation who are making rock , bolero jazz, salsa with a talent, that I follow them on Spotify streams, that I follow them on social networks and that no one throws a line at them.'”

