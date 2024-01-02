And after Gerini another GL presentation, Gran Lusso. It is that of Franco Picco, the legendary hero of the Dakar who once again becomes one of our Envoys. It will be the commentary on the Race by the Fantic Factory Team, which directs on the field, and the History of the Dakar

January 3, 2024

Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, 2 January 2024. Franco Picco. Find me someone who asks “who is” and we will shower you with gold. Useless bet, Everyone knows Franco Picco, he is, simply, the History of the Dakar. It's the news of the Dakar.

Picco today takes on the role of Team Manager del Team Fantic Factory Rally. they are part of the Team Jane Daniels, Tommaso Montanari and Jeremy Miroir. To guide the evolution of XEF Rally alla Dakar it will therefore be a team with little experience, the ideal configuration of a team that puts itself to the test of experience. and here comes the experience… of Picco, a pilot who not only made us dream, a legend who has seen, experienced and written about the Dakar 30 times and who knows how to translate not only the technical aspects but also those implications emotions that tell and revive the Legend today.

From Picco, therefore, we must expect the news of the evolution of the Fantic Team at work. But we also want to expect the pages of history. Of him and the Dakar, of the Paris-Dakar of Thierry Sabine and his father Gilbert. Of Hubert Auriol's Dakar and the evolution of the greatest motorsport marathon that history has offered us.

Is he or isn't he the correspondent we all expect?