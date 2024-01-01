Let's introduce ourselves and introduce the first of our special correspondents, and they are truly special. Maurizio “Gerry” Gerini is the first who “dared” to explore the initial bivouac, the Sea Camp, before it becomes a city

Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, 1 January 2024. Happy New Year DAKARIANS! The first wish of the year comes to you from Maurizio Gerini. “Gerry” he landed in Saudi Arabia for the end of the year, and on the first day he went to explore the “terrain” where the “bivouac city” number zero of the Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024 is still being born. Gerini, will race with Laia Sanz with the T1 Ultimate Astara.

It's just an introduction to our Dakar 2024 mission, much more will come, of course, when the dust is fired on January 5th.

It's impressive see and understand what happens in an event of this magnitudeand it's wonderful to know that we can count on the intelligence of experience to tell us about it from the Competitor's trench, which means finding the time and establishing extra contact with the Race and the imagination to tell it.

The Dakar “zero” bivouac is a special, incredible setup. We are talking about 200 hectares of “bare” land that is out of this worldon which the Organizers in very close relationship with the irreplaceable local “forces” are “building” what, from a functional point of view, is a real city or rather a village where everything is available and possible, from the laundry to the bar, from the administrative and technical checks to the “paddock” of the front pages of the Dakar 2024. All together, as the bivouac should be.

This is Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024. This is Maurizio Gerini. This is the Rally-Raid Adventure. Happy New Year guys, let's stay close to our heroes!

