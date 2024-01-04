Everything is ready for the Dakar 2024! The 46th edition of the toughest rally in the world will take place from 5 to 19 January (the prologue is scheduled for January 5) and will be the fifth held in Saudi Arabia. The 2024 edition of the Dakar reviews the route, the mileage and the passages in the dreaded sand surfaces. On the occasion of 46th edition a path was chosen that crosses the Arabian peninsula from the Red Sea to the extreme east of the country.

The Dakar 2024 it will start from the archaeological area of ​​Al'Ula with the prologue on January 5th and will end on January 19th in Shaybah, after 13 stages and a day of rest in the capital Riyadh. In terms of total length, it is in line with the average of recent years: 7,875 km in total, of which 4,728 are special stages. However, ASO, the organizing company, promises blood and tears, stating that it will be the toughest of the Arab editions. The longest stage will be on January 14th (after the rest day), from Riyadh to Ad Dawadimi (873 km, of which 483 are special stages). And the most interesting? For the first time, from 11 to 12 January there will be a very strange circular stage lasting 48 hours (819 km, of which 584 are special stages), starting and finishing in Shubaytah, in the far east of the country. The rest day is scheduled for January 13th.

At the start of the race there will be 137 motorcycles, 153 cars, 46 trucks, 10 quads, 80 classic vehicles and 10 vehicles belonging to “Mission 1000”, which will take place in parallel and will be intended for electric, hybrid or hydrogen vehicles. Eight Italian motorcyclists at the start: Cesare Zacchetti (Kove, num. 49), Paolo Lucci (KTM, 17), then Gioele Meoni (KTM, 112) who will race with a charity project, our collaborator-friend Francesco Catanese (Honda RS Moto, 71), then Tommaso Montanari (Fantic, 57), Iader Giraldi (KTM, 125), Tiziano Internò (GASGAS, 84) and Fabio Lottero (KTM, 123).

On the following pages you will find the details of each stage and the information to follow the Dakar 2023 on TV or in streaming.