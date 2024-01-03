With over 10 years under its belt, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is easily one of the most popular FPS in recent history. Therefore, it drew attention when Valve officially announced and launched Counter-Strike 2, a new version that introduces substantial improvements and changes. Now, what will happen to the original delivery?

At the beginning of 2023, Valve confirmed the rumors and revealed Counter-Strike 2, a new title that, although it acts as a kind of sequel, is actually a new version of CS:GO that introduces many changes to the formula and improves the technical sectionbut maintains the same skeleton.

The official launch occurred surprisingly in September of last year. The studio took the opportunity to talk about the future of the title that debuted in 2012.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive stopped receiving support, what will happen to this game?

Through a statement on Steam, Valve confirmed that the new title will be incompatible with MacOSequipment with DirectX9 and operating systems Windows de 32 bits. In addition, he announced that players will still be able to play a version Legacy de Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Thus, players who wish can play CS:GO instead of Counter-Strike 2; However, there is bad news. The studio confirmed that this version will no longer receive support as of January 1, 2024. This means that it will remain unchanged and will no longer receive improvements or new content, since the focus is on the new installment.

The end of an era: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will no longer receive new updates

Additionally, Valve confessed that the Legacy version of Counter-Strike: Global Offenive will have the same characteristics of the original title, except the official pairing. Because support has been discontinued since the beginning of this year, it is possible that certain features, such as inventory access, may degrade or fail.

In short, CS:GO will no longer receive updates and may, over time, present problems. That said, players who want to can still play that version instead of the new installment that debuted late last year.

But tell us, do you prefer the 2012 title or the 2023 sequel? Let us read you in the comments.

