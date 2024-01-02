Crunchyroll's limits exist, even within its own platform. And its new anime, with inappropriate content, has tested that internal censorship.

There's a new anime that's testing Crunchyroll's limits for its inappropriate content.. The series Domestic Girlfriend has raised questions about the suitability of its content on the Japanese animation streaming platform.

This new anime Crunchyroll addresses an intense plot where the protagonist, Natsuo, finds himself living under the same roof as his sisters-in-law, triggering complicated and emotionally charged situations. The plot explores inappropriate and complex relationships, involving the protagonist with his sisters-in-law in a way beyond what is socially acceptable. Here's the trailer!

And here is a promotional image of the anime Domestic Girlfriendwith a romantic sequence:

What happens with 'Domestic Girlfriend' on the streaming platform

The Crunchyroll series presents a scenario where Natsuo has previous ties with his sisters-in-law, leading to emotional and tense situations between the main characters. Although the series does not cross certain explicit boundaries, there are intense moments that could have triggered more controversial situations if not for timely interruptions in the script. Additionally, themes of morality and emotional struggles in the characters are explored, adding layers of complexity to the drama.

However, this anime is compared to others that feature more explicit or controversial content, suggesting similarities with its focus on plot and conflict. While Domestic Girlfriend is well-written and features gripping drama, its focus on emotionally intense situations resembles other anime with more mature ratings, raising questions about its place on a streaming platform like Crunchyroll, which typically doesn't host such explicit content. .

