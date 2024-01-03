Storm over Degni after the post on X, the center-right attacks

Start the new year in the spirit of controversies. Not even 24 hours have passed since the storm triggered by the news of the bullet that injured a person, fired from the gun owned by FdI MP Emanuele Pozzolo on the evening of the New Year's Eve party on 31 December, that the political debate heats up again. This time, however, with 'reverse roles', and arise it's the majority: in the eye of the storm the councilor of the Court of Auditors Marcello Degni, 'guilty' of having written a post on An expert in public finance and budgetary procedures, Degni defines himself on his social media profile as an 'economist, left-wing, disillusioned with Italian parties': he has been an advisor to the Court of Auditors since 2017, on the proposal of the then Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. In the offending post, Degni, directly calling PD secretary Schlein into question, writes: “Missed opportunity. There were conditions for obstructionism and the provisional exercise. We could have made them drool with anger over the so-called armored maneuver and instead we made them play Marinetti”.

Missed opportunity. There were conditions for obstructionism and provisional exercise. We could have made them drool with rage over the so-called armored maneuver and instead we made them recite Marinetti. @ellyesse @marioricciard18 — Marcello Degni (@marcellodegni) December 30, 2023

And the center-right rises up. Storm that forces the Court of Auditors itself to intervene: “Regarding certain statements made by a magistrate – expressed on social media outside of institutional channels and which in no way represent positions of the Institute – informs that the issue will be urgently examined at the next meeting of the Presidential Council for competence assessments”, explains a note from the accounting judiciary.

“It is disturbing that Marcello Degni, holder of the delicate role of advisor to the Court of Auditors, takes extreme positions clearly contrary to Italy's intereststo the point that no one in Parliament dared to support them”, states the group leader of FdI in the Senate Lucio Malan. “The statements of councilor Degni constitute a serious violation of the principle of third party. His invasion of the political field represents a very serious fact and should lead to his immediate resignation“, thunders the president of the Brotherhood deputies, Tommaso Foti, who hopes that “adequate and peremptory initiatives” will be taken by the Court of Auditors. A clear stance also taken by the League, which asks for “immediate resignation” of Degni and a “distancing of the Democratic Party”: “Is he a super partes councilor of the Court of Auditors or a troublemaker of the Democratic Party who hopes for the provisional exercise to make the majority foam with anger who instead worked in the interest of the Country? Judging by what has emerged from the media, Degni prefers to bring Italy to its knees in order to make vulgar opposition to this government. Congratulations”, write the Northern League group leaders Massimiliano Romeo and Riccardo Molinari in a joint note. Worthy “resign and leave the place to a colleague who does not act as an ultra of the Democratic Party. What do Schlein and his companions say?”, adds the deputy secretary of the League Andrea Crippa. Marco Lisei, FdI group leader in the Constitutional Affairs Commission at Palazzo Madama, announces Degni's request for a hearing.

On the matter Forza Italia also intervenes and the tones are certainly not more tender: the hope is that Degni's words “are a fake, or a forgery, made by abusing his electronic identity. It is in fact not possible that an advisor to the Court of Auditors, moreover on public transport, gives rise to such offensive statements towards the government and therefore towards constitutional bodies”, says the leader of the Italian group in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri. “Degni's words” are incompatible with the function he exercises and damage the good name of the institution he is called upon to represent. Congratulations to the Democratic Party for choosing him. Now I hope that the necessary measures will be taken as soon as possible to ensure that be removed from his role”, says Chiara Tenerini, head of the Labor department of Forza Italia.

Degni: “My post was a criticism of the opposition”

“My impartiality is not called into question by my post, what's more it was a criticism of the opposition to say 'in a situation like this in which you criticized the manoeuvre, you should have used all parliamentary tools to express this opposition, not so much for the contents, but for the method'”. Thus the Councilor of the Court of Auditors Marcello Degni, when asked by telephone from ANSA, he responds to the centre-right's criticism for the post on

