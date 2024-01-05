After in recent days some videos and photographs went viral on social networks of clients “fighting” to obtain the famous Kings Thread of Costco. As well as others standing in long lines with a large number of boxes containing the coveted traditional dessert in their carts.

A Costco reseller recently gave his position after the videos were released. .

Through TikTok, the user @jesusamistyle responded to the criticism he received from several users, since he said he was one of the customers who took several bagels to resell them.

“People, you get upset because you buy a bagel for 500 pesos once a year, but I haven't seen anyone buying a clandestine beer at 12 at night for three times the price. You don't get upset there,” mentioned.

In a second video clip, the man expressed that he does not know why people complain so much about the resellers of Costco's Roscas de Reyes, if all they do is want to generate more money.

“I'm left thinking…why does it hurt so much when someone resells? What I did was not spend anything at Christmas to save a little money and be able to buy some bagels, and be able to make a little more money, what's so bad about it? bad that?“he added.

In addition to this, he stressed that “everything is work” and that as long as he doesn't steal or harm anyone he will continue with the resale.

“As long as you don't steal, everything is work. I'm not stealing, I'm buying and I'm selling and people know. If I offer a person the bagel, and they accept the price, I'm not telling them lies, nor am I telling them lies. “traveling”he finished.

Users react to video of Costco Roscas de Reyes reseller responding to criticism

As expected, users on social networks left various comments despite the fact that the man assured that he does not hurt anyone by reselling the Roscas de Reyes from Costco, Well, some stressed that by buying several of these you are taking away someone's ability to acquire one.

“Well, like those at TicketMaster, why do they resell? @SAT I hope that their resale taxes are reviewed”, “The problem my friend is that one does not have the need to have to buy the item from a reseller”, ” If you are trazzing, you buy the bagel for $300 and sell it for $900,” some of them read.

