If we carefully observe today's video games and the most virtuous examples, we will notice that accessibility has made giant strides forward. On the hardware side, perhaps we are still a little behind, and this is why it is even more pleasing to find ourselves here talking about Controller Accessa peripheral for PlayStation 5 created specifically for gamers with disabilities.

Thanks to Sony's kind gift, during the Christmas holidays we were able to test two Access PS5 controllers. The test took some time because, after having worked on it to understand its main characteristics, it seemed right to us to let Arianna Alosi, my sister as well as a person capable of providing me with unique insights, points of view and feedback.

Living with a subtle autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis since the age of six months, Arianna cannot be defined as a gamer because, unfortunately, we have always been denied the possibility of holding a pad in our hand long enough to be able to enjoy an entire match. The stresses on her joints, the weight of the device and the load on her arms also due to her unsuitable posture are just three of the many factors that, over the years, have prevented her from really getting close to video games, despite her spontaneous curiosity towards that strange passion of a brother eager for virtual experiences like myself.

ACCESS CONTROLLER, THE CONS

This is why, when the opportunity arose to review Sony's latest innovation in terms of accessibility, I didn't hesitate to ask her: “Ary, would you like to try a controller designed specifically to help those with physical problems?”. From there it was a short step to discovering together the strengths and weaknesses of the new Controller Access, and here we are to share the experience with you. First of all, it must be underlined that the controller available from 6 December 2023 can only be used with the PlayStation 5 and that its cost is €89.99, a detail that is relevant mainly for one reason: given its peculiar shape, if you want to have all the buttons and functions provided by the DualSense available, such as the second stick for managing the camera, the first Access controller must be paired with a second controller or, alternatively, a DualSense/DualSense Edge.

without DualSense you can't access the haptic feedback, touchpad and adaptive triggers

If desired, they can be connected external buttons, levers and switches via four 3.5mm jacks located on the bottom of the controller, however the result remains the same: without DualSense you can't access the haptic feedback, touchpad and adaptive triggers.

This is not an All-in-One device, counting the number of buttons on a single Access controller and thinking about the capabilities of the DualSense, this is precisely the flaw that emerges most clearly. In its defense it must be said that, as it is a PS5 exclusive, anyone who buys it, unless they have been the victim of a scam, is unlikely to have another DualSense at home to accompany it, ergo for some it could be a non problem. Those who have difficulty handling a standard pad will necessarily have to purchase two Access Controllers, and it is a shame that, despite the double outlay, some unique features of the PS5 are still destined to remain a mirage. Another limitation of the device is related to the orientation of the support of the single stick, which can be lengthened/shortened and positioned according to personal needs but only in one of the four directions provided by the 90°. This may represent an excessively rigid constraint in certain cases, but I also believe that the solution to the potential problem may lie in a software/firmware update.

THE MERITS OF THE SONY CHILD

The Access Controller comes in an easy-to-open package, a detail that says a lot about the attention Sony put into its creation. Even its first configuration is intuitive, although less geeks may need support at this stage between menus, settings and various profiles. Just looking at the contents of the box is enough to immediately understand what the strong point of the new controller is: customization. From the soft knob to the individual buttons, each element is interchangeable and freely mixable with the spare ones present in the box a triumph of different shapes, caps and surfaces, all adaptable to the specific needs of the user.

Just look at the contents of the box to immediately understand what the strong point of the new controller is: customization

Everyone can configure the layout and, thanks to a system of magnets, the keys to press as they prefer. Nothing stops you from giving free rein to your creativity by following the indications provided by your body without having to adapt to the device, it is exactly the opposite with the Access Controller: it is he who strives, within the limits of his possibilities, to adapt to the user, not vice versa. From this point of view, Sony has hit the target, the device has enough versatility to help many players break down a good number of barriers and obstacles.

Here and there we can glimpse margins for improvement I wouldn't be surprised if someone thought it was excellent and someone else thought it was unwieldy. During the tests we probably tried to design a device that would respond to the greatest number of needs, but let's be clear: creating a controller capable of completely replacing the futuristic DualSense and, at the same time, adapting without compromise to all currently known pathologies is a feat of titans. Sony's is undoubtedly a laudable step in the right direction, let's give credit where credit is due: the comfortable and functional central button, the highly modifiable side buttons, the possibility of reconfiguring every single tactile element and saving your setups in three profiles that can be activated quickly, or even the option to entrust the simultaneous pressing of two keys to just one of them are just some of the numerous customizations that the Access Controller makes – more or less – conveniently available to the user.

THE EXPERT'S OPINION

Personally, despite my aptitude for gaming, at first I struggled to get used to the circular shape which deceived my muscle memory, but this is normal. Those who approach the device for the first time must take into account that it will hardly be love at first sight, a running-in period is almost essential and its duration varies from person to person. For her part, Arianna encountered quite a few difficulties managing the camera with her other hand, while she was definitely more comfortable when she could focus her attention and coordination on just one controllernaturally previously set following his indications and the feedback from his hands (for example by placing the most used button in the center, see Fall Guys and the jump).

In general Arianna particularly appreciated it the smooth travel of the keys and their accentuated sensitivity, but also the lightness and solidity of the controller, the reassuring round shape and, having many keys at hand, being able to play comfortably leaning on a surface without being forced to keep your fingers or arms in uncomfortable positions. For those suffering from a similar pathology, avoiding overloading the joints and tendons for a prolonged period of time is vital in order not to ruin what should be a moment of leisure, just as it is to avoid putting too much effort into acupressure (NB: however pressing keys may appear to be a natural, painless and simple action, we must never assume that it is for everyone).

For those suffering from a similar condition, avoiding overloading the joints and tendons for a prolonged period is vital

Well then, underlining for the last time the pros of Sony's beautiful idea and in spite of the slightly less convincing aspects of an Access Controller which offers a precious contribution to a cause of inestimable value: expand the range of devices created with the noble aim of making the gaming world a better place for everyone, without exception.

Vote: 7.6

Previous article

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the exaltation of battle – Special