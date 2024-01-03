Suara.com – The Indonesian national team suffered defeat in the trial against Libya on Tuesday (2/1). Garuda's squad statistics are quite confusing.

In an experimental effort, Shin Tae-yong this time adopted a two center back formation and placed the duo Rizky Ridho with Wahyu Prasetyo in a 4-4-2 structure.

However, unfortunately, all of STY's strategies were unable to provide the best performance, and the Indonesian national team ultimately lost with a score of 0-4.

In fact, if you look at statistics via Lapang Bola's Instagram, the Indonesian national team was able to dominate the match.

The Indonesian national team recorded 61 percent ball possession compared to the opposing team.

Indonesian National Team winger, Saddil Ramdani, tries to get past the Libyan players in a trial match in Antalya, Turkey, Tuesday (2/1/2024). (PSSI Doc)

This is a signal that Jordi Amat and his colleagues are actually quite confident in controlling the ball.

However, the attack line looked less effective in the match against Libya. They were only able to make four shots on goal from the six attempts made.

On the other hand, Libya managed to shoot 15 shots and four of them ended up being goals.

In this match, the Garuda squad managed to get 27 interceptions in this match, while Libya only managed to make 15 interceptions.

With this defeat, Shin Tae-yong and the Indonesian national team can learn many valuable lessons.

There are still two trial matches awaiting the Garuda squad ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup.

The Red and White Team will return against Libya on January 5, and then against Iran on January 9.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam