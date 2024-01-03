Seats expiring in 2024

Appointments, positions, positions: in a word, power. The great dance has begun, Affaritaliani.it has been telling you for months what's happening in the buildings that matter, including the government that wants to further accelerate its personal spoils system and the stakeholders of different factions that try to place this and that. This year's matches are fewer than those of 2023, when Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Terna and Poste saw their waltz of seats. But no less important: Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Rai, Ferrovie, Acri and Confindustria they will have to change their face. Or maybe not. Let's see what is moving, what the barometers that are recording changes in pressure and sudden changes in weather are saying.

Confindustria

Affaritaliani.it was the first to talk about the fratricidal derby in the shadow of the lantern between Edoardo Garrone and Antonio Gozzi. Never in the recent history of Confindustria had there been a clash between two heavyweights in the same city (or almost, Gozzi is from Chiavari which is just over half an hour from Genoa. Indeed, going back even further, it had been our newspaper to explain that a committee of wise men, of “notables” from the recent history of Confindustria, was trying to carry out a sort of moral suasion to convince someone strong to run for the presidency of Viale dell'Astronomia, after eight years of living dangerously.

In addition to the two Genoese, Emanuele Orsini still remains in the lead, even if its advantage is decreasing. Less accredited are Alberto Marenghi and Giovanni Brugnoli. Then the race for the vice-presidencies remains to be followed. Whoever wins will necessarily have several seats to guarantee. So much so that it seems that Marenghi himself may decide to move towards an alliance with the most accredited candidate, in order to secure an important vice-presidency for this four-year term. Aiming, perhaps, for 2028. He already seems to have a first opponent for the next race in Viale dell'Astronomia: Marco Gay. We'll see, in the meantime we'll start to enjoy this fight which, from being sleepy and almost predictable, is becoming increasingly heated and compelling.

Rai

The Viale Mazzini board of directors will be renewed in June this year. Let's start from the assumption that Giorgia Meloni – who also in this case intends to play the match herself – is not entirely satisfied with how the Roberto Sergio-Giampaolo Rossi duo is playing the match. Fazio&Littizzetto were made to leave, albeit with a thousand excuses, and it was decided to focus on some programs that were not exactly successful.

But the prime minister knows well that the two leaders were not, to put it mildly, facilitated in carrying out their duties. However, there is some very important news: Sergio does not seem to be willing – say the latest rumors – to a new shift, perhaps as president, with Rossi instead becoming CEO. And this is because the current CEO would seem – the rumors say – to have had his sights set on the appointment in some investee company.

To achieve this objective he would have a double possibility: either take advantage of the natural conclusion of the current board of directors to try the big leap in a company like Ferrovie, perhaps trying to snatch the presidency which will be indicated by Meloni. Or wait a year, returning to Rai Radio and then looking for an appointment in some other company. Be careful, these are rumors that chase each other in the corridors of Viale Mazzini, not granite certainties.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

For CDP we start from the presidency: bookmakers are betting that Giovanni Gorno Tempini will not be confirmed. But the voices that would like him as president on the part of the banking foundations are fading, which will also see the renewal of Acri this year. Furthermore, as CEO of the Cassa, there is a convinced attempt by the current CEO Dario Scannapieco to remain at the helm. It's difficult to say whether it will be an effective attempt. What is certain is that the most accredited name that is mentioned is that of Antonino Turicchi is at the top of the preferences of two big names.

The first is that of Giancarlo Giorgetti, who wanted him as a “strong” president of Ita to resolve the tangled mess of the former national airline. The second is that of Maurizio Leo, who has a long acquaintance with Turicchi having been together in the Alemanno council: the deputy minister of the economy as councilor for the budget and economic development of Rome Capital, the president of Ita as executive director of the Campidoglio.

Giorgetti, as owner of the Mef, will certainly have a say in the matter. And Leo is listened to a lot by Meloni. What is certain is that the major maneuvers for choosing the next board have already begun in Via Goito. And many are betting that there will be a big tussle in the majority to decide the fate of the body that manages the postal savings of Italians and that “deals the cards” in our country's economy.

state Railways

The company led by Luigi Ferraris will have to renew its top management this year, but this is not a trivial matter. First of all, because FS will receive 24 billion from the Pnrr and the recent industrial plan envisages 203.5 billion in investments, with 40,000 hires, within the next ten years.

Until a few days ago Luigi Ferraris' future seemed complicated. The manager, former CEO of Terna, has an enormous management background and has always brought notable results. And he has a very rigorous style. Which, in any country would be an advantage, while in Italy still left to “A Fra' che te servi” it is not always an asset. After the slip of the minister Francesco Lollobrigida, however, the prices of Ferraris are expected to rise slightly.

It is no mystery, in fact, that the appointment of the new CEO of Ferrovie will be decided above all by Matteo Salvini, the minister who has responsibility for the company. And the leader of the League – say those in the know – would have looked favorably on Luigi Corradi, CEO of Trenitalia, who would thus have been “promoted” internally for that position.

But after the call from the Minister of Agriculture for a surprise stop at Ciampino of an already well-delayed Frecciarossa, Corradi's prices are falling. So much so that Salvini himself did not say a word in defense of the minister or the CEO of Trenitalia.

Ferraris confirmed? Definitely too early to tell. In Fs they would be happy to have the Genoese manager for another three years. The truth, however, is that the enormity of the investments planned for the next ten years, already set by the current CEO, forces further reflection. Also because the construction sites must be completed, it is urgent for him to start with projects that must be “grounded”. And if it's true that haste is a bad advisor, there's really no more time to waste.

Acre

This time we are not talking about state-owned companies, but about a series of communicating vessels which still involves Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. The banking foundations, in fact, have a 15% share of CDP and, by statute, are the ones designated to indicate the president of Via Goito. Acri, the Association of Savings Banks, is an expression of the foundations, even if the weights are slightly different compared to those in Cdp. But, in short, it is obvious that the body that was led for 19 years by Giuseppe Guzzetti remains fundamental in the choice of the president of CDP.

This year they expire, at the same time, both summit of Acre, both that of Sanpaolo Foundation. Both are led by Francesco Profumo, former Minister of Education, who will no longer be able to hold this role because he has reached the limit of two terms. Who in his place as president of the Association of Savings Banks? If initially the name of Fabrizio Palenzona, who had just returned to the helm of the CRT, was taken for granted, accredited voices now report to Affaritaliani.it that the current vice-president of Acri Giovanni Azzone would be in pole position. Which was “blessed” by Guzzetti himself who still has great weight within the Association today.

Palenzona, obviously, would not give up the helm of Acri “light-heartedly”. It is possible to imagine, therefore, that he could fall back on a vice presidency, but in exchange obtain key positions for himself and his loyalists. We'll see, in short. As mentioned, the top management of the Compagnia di San Paolo also needs to be renewed: for after Profumo the name of Giorgio Barba Navaretti is insistently mentioned, who is an institution in Turin as he is also the uncle of John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann.

The former education minister of the Monti government, however, could only remain unemployed for a year. The presidency of Intesa SanPaolo would be ready for him. His most accredited rival is Massimo Tononi, close to Giovanni Bazoli and current president of BancoBpm, which was just renewed last April. In that case it would be a matter of bringing forward the exit from Piazzetta Meda by a year. The domino game is about to start.

