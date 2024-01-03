Suara.com – Senior economist and former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Resources, Rizal Ramli died on Tuesday (2/1/2024) evening at 19.30 WIB at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM), Jakarta.

Rizal Ramli, who was also the former Coordinating Minister for Economics, Finance and Industry, died at the age of 69. Many political figures, colleagues and friends felt lost and expressed condolences and prayers for the deceased.

During his lifetime, Rizal Ramli was known as a figure who actively criticized government policies which he considered deviated from the interests of society at large. Especially in the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)'s administration, the figure of Rizal Ramli criticized a lot, not only in the economic field, which was his expertise, but also political policy.

One of the last criticisms conveyed by Rizal Ramli was related to dynastic politics. He conveyed this criticism on November 8 2023 on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

Prayers Colleagues and Friends

Rizal Ramli while serving as Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Resources at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building, Jakarta, Monday (12/10). (voice.com/Oke Atmaja)

Many figures pray for Rizal Ramli's departure forever. Among them are the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 3, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud Md. This is what he said on X's account on Tuesday (2/3/2024).

Ganjar remembers the figure of Rizal Ramli as a special economist.

“Innalillahi wa innailaihi roji'un. We are also saddened by the death of Dr. Rizal Ramli, one of the special economists. May his acts of worship be accepted by Allah SWT and the family left behind will be given perseverance. Farewell Mr. Rizal,” Ganjar said in a media account. social X, Tuesday night.

Meanwhile Mahfud Md also expressed his condolences via X's social media account, @mohmahfudmd.

“Innaalillaahi wa innaa ilaihi raji'un. My good friend Dr. Rizal Ramli has died, tonight. I share my deep condolences, comrades in arms who can support or criticize each other. May the deceased get his heaven. Mas Rizal, be at peace with Him,” wrote Mahfud.

Prayers and condolences were also conveyed by the former Secretary of the Ministry of BUMN, Muhammad Said Didu, who was in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. He felt very lost by the departure of Rizal Ramli.

“We received shocking news at the Grand Mosque that Dr. Rizal Ramli died in Jakarta at 19.30 WIB,” wrote Said Didu via his X account on Tuesday evening West Indonesia Time.

Former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Rizal Ramli after undergoing an examination at the KPK building, Jakarta, Friday (19/7). (Suara.com/Arief Hermawan P)

Said Didu then wrote that he knew the late Rizal Ramli as a figure who was sincere in his struggle. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two of them were still discussing.

In the upload which included a photo showing himself and the late Rizal Ramli, Said Didu also promised to continue the struggle that was written by the late Rizal Ramli.

“You are willing to fight until the end of your life. Even during COVID-19, we continued to discuss. Goodbye, Bang RR – we will continue your struggle. Alfatihah,” wrote Said Didu.

Condolences also came from the Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). He remembered the late Rizal Ramli as an activist and economist who provided many contributions, scientific views and policies to the country.

“Innalillahi wa inna dewa rajiun. Condolences on the passing of Prof. Rizal Ramli, activist & economist who contributed many scientific views & policies to the country,” wrote AHY via X's social media account on Tuesday evening.

AHY described the late Rizal Ramli as a close relative and made a special impression not only on himself, but also on his wife Annisa Pohan.

Condolences and prayers also came from government institutions, namely the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves), which incidentally was once led by Rizal Ramli.

“As Spokesperson for the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, I express my deep condolences for the passing of Mr. Rizal Ramli, former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs,” said Jodi Mahardi, Spokesperson and Deputy for Maritime Sovereignty and Energy at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs, Tuesday.

The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs, said Jodi, expressed its respect and gratitude for the services and dedication of Rizal Ramli, who served as Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs in the 2015-2016 period.

Rizal Ramli and Amien Rais and their entourage visited the KPK's Red and White Building in Jakarta on Monday (21/8/2023). (Suara/com/Yaumal)

“On this occasion, we would like to express our deepest respect and gratitude for all his services and dedication. “Our prayers are that he will find the best place next to God Almighty, and may the family left behind be given fortitude and strength,” said Jodi.

In a message circulating among journalists, it was stated that Rizal Ramli passed away on Tuesday, January 2 2024 at 19.30 WIB at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) Jakarta.

“Yes, it's true, the news came from a friend, half an hour ago,” said Rizal Ramli's relative, activist Adhie Massardi, when contacted in Jakarta, Tuesday evening.

Adhie is a friend of Rizal Ramli who often fought together as activists.

“We both founded the Indonesian Rise Committee,” he said.

According to Adhie, Rizal had been hospitalized for about a month. Rizal, said Adhie, last appeared in public when he attended the birthday of Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Panjaitan.