Once Christopher Priest's time at the head of the collection is over, we face a volume full of alternatives that left us stories of all types and periods of the character. Panini Comics searches through the chronicles of unknown times for adventures never before faced by Conan.

Turbulent period

If something marks this volume, it is the high number of diverse stages that the character goes through, even going through different stages of his life, adult and adolescent. Until now and after the long chronicle offered by Roy Thomas for more than a decade, there have been different moments characterized by at least stability in the scripts, with long periods by Michael Fleischer or Christopher Priest, which covered entire volumes of this compilation. Now we are going to experience something unusual, the shortening of those deadlines, seven issues with Val Semeiks (also drawing) supported by Charles Santino, another six works by Gerry Conway and finally eight by Michael Higgins. And what the former hated, the latter was going to embrace.

As I tell you, Val Semeiks did not want to know anything about stories of the teenage Conan, before he left Cimmeria. However, Higgins' numbers are going to revolve precisely around this. A period of many changes that also featured other scriptwriters who contributed a small grain of sand, with Larry Hama, Don Perlin and some special returns, such as those of Fleischer and Thomas, under the pseudonym Justin Arthur, for the episode that closes the took. Each of them will offer their corresponding version of the character, some telling loose stories while others develop more extensive adventures that are narrated throughout all the episodes of their participation. But then the illustrators also come, we will talk about them later, let's get into the adventure.

The sharpest sword

Conan seems to have the recipe to get out of any mess he can get into, if not by the good way… by the bad way. Semeiks introduced him to a series of adventures that took him through different places, from a city that ends up fading before his eyes to places south of Turan. He will steal a sword from a temple and will have to deal with an underground passage full of monsters, finished off with a raid near the Vilayet Sea and a confrontation with a huge bear. A succession of stories with little connection but that are not exempt from an important narrative load, very entertaining and loaded with action.

Conway, on the other hand, generates three minisagas of two episodes each, drawn in six hands, two episodes each, by José Delbo, Dwayne Turner and Frank Springer. A different way of dealing with small adventures of the barbarian in his stage as a thief and vigilante. Conan will have to deal with a town of panther-men, with a sect of small vampires who guard a great snake-god, and teach a lesson to a merchant named Karmanthes who has used him with dark arts. Much less epic than the numbers left by Semeiks.

Conan the young

From his throne in Aquilonia, King Conan tells Prince Conn some of his exploits, so that he can learn from his youthful mistakes, as well as from his triumphs and moments of glory. It begins under the direction of Michael Higgins and will have the first chapters masterfully illustrated by Ron Lim, which lasted four episodes. After a brief appearance by Rodney Ramos, the outcome of the plot will come with Gary Hartle on the pencils. Conan had entered the nineties. Issue #240 of Conan the Barbarian marked the end of this narrative, it was chapter nine and it no longer included texts by Higgins, it was finished by Roy Thomas.

A much more intertwined adventure ended, which started from a brilliant deception that ended up being revealed on the last page of the first installment, we were not seeing Conan but his father, being able to witness the birth of our protagonist in the vignette that closed the episode. Adventure that tells us about the first friendships and loves that, as it could not be otherwise, have a tragic outcome. A volume 9 that ends with a small gallery of original illustrations and closes a turbulent, varied period, which leaves us with a good taste in our mouths and with an aesthetic that evolves with the new times. Roy Thomas and Gary Hartle continued to collaborate on the title in the following episodes but we will talk about them in the review of volume 10.

