Manolita surprises Gala with a special gift for the New Year, a pen that symbolizes positivity and new opportunities for 1983. Gala is filled with joy and dreams of her boss's words coming true.

A conversation between Román and Lola leaves their relationship in uncertainty. Román, influenced by Arnau, questions Mario's paternity over Malena, breaking trust in the relationship. Lola, hurt, wonders if Román believes more in Arnau than in her.

Sofía, overwhelmed by anguish, confesses to Isidro that Crespo kissed her. After days of keeping the secret, Sofía breaks down and reveals her situation during a walk.

Victoria, upon learning of Arnau's surprise visit to the company, warns Román about his mother's manipulation. Román confides her doubts about Malena's paternity, and Victoria, upon discovering her mother's usual tactic, warns him that she has fallen into a trap.