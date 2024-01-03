Suara.com – Fuji was one of the celebrities who also attended the presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo's campaign event, Monday (2/1/2024). The celebgram's appearance attracted attention.

At the event which was attended by a number of Indonesian artists and celebrities, Fuji appeared simple wearing a long white t-shirt and brown trousers.

Through his personal Instagram account, Fuji shared a video of himself making a joke by teasing presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo.

“Sir, I want to ask, sir,” asked Fuji, who captured the video in front of the presidential candidate Mahfud MD.

Hearing this, Ganjar Pranowo reacted by adopting his two aliases.

“Do you know the difference between you and the internet?” added Fuji.

Ganjar Pranowo then answered, “What is that?”

“If the internet is 4G, if you're for me,” said Fuji after giving a flirtation.

Hearing Fuji's insults, Ganjar Pranowo looked shocked. Meanwhile, Fuji looked embarrassed and covered his mouth.

Creating joke content with Ganjar Pranowo, Fuji's appearance attracted attention. Instead of discussing politics, a number of netizens focused on the necklace Fuji was wearing.

It was discovered that recently, the sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel wore a necklace with the initial G, which became a topic of discussion.

Moreover, Fuji has a niece named Gala and has recently been linked to a figure who has the same initials, Gonzalo Alghazali.

Fuji Selfie Moment with Ganjar Pranowo, Thariq Halilintar Smiles Seeing It (TikTok/@berita_presiden)

“Ooh…so it turns out the initial G on Fuji's necklace is Ganjar,” said the netizen. “Gala is hi,” said another. “Gonzalo times,” wrote one netizen.

“The others are discussing politics, you're the only one discussing necklaces. I'm sorry,” replied another.

On the other hand, not only Fuji's appearance was highlighted, but also his presence at the Ganjar Pranowo campaign event invited various comments. Moreover, Fuji also had time to fulfill a lunch invitation from presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto.