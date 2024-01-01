Redemption is a theme widely used in any literary and audiovisual genre and very typical of former villains who decide to embrace the path of good. Panini Comics empties a bottle of sunscreen to tell the story of The Forgiven in Unforgiven.

The way stories are linked

The way of narrating that Tim Seeley has in the first three specials contained in this volume, those that are included under the name Unforgiven, is to say the least remarkable. Not only because of what he tells us or how he does it but because the end of each of the first two episodes takes advantage of a few pages to link to the next. This is what we see when The

Despite being One-Shots, they are totally rooted in each other, maintaining the reader's attention, encouraging us to continue advancing with the adventure, interesting in itself, about some atypical vampires led by Raizo Kodo who walk under the sun .

Unforgiven X Men

They boast about their humanity, that their condition does not change what they intend to achieve. They are vampires, they do not deny it, but that does not determine who they want to become, those who have received forgiveness and who help those who request it to follow the same path.

Now they have admitted a new member among them, they have come to give him the nom de guerre, the one that a superhero could wear, without forgetting that tights are not their thing nor will they be able to define them for others. They are heroes who do not necessarily act from the shadows, thanks to devices called doublelight. But their unlife is about to take an unexpected turn that they could not have foreseen.

Treachery

It is the turning point in the path they have traveled, the mark on the ground that prevents them from moving forward, what separates them, makes them abandon everything they had fought for. It costs them the figure of one of their own, one who will not return, who has dissolved under the light, whose glue united them in a unique way that they will need to remember again.

But not all disloyalty is motivated by a clear thought, it can involve deception in itself, the belief of doing the right thing, returning to the starting point to be forgiven again, recovering its previous condition and ending up facing the real enemy that is hidden behind his misfortune. This is where certain worshipers of Chthon and the one who leads them come into play. Let us remember that in the recent miniseries Darkhold, starring the Scarlet Witch, Chthon ended up subdued by Wanda's power.

Unforgiven Spider Man

The presence of Spiderman, the mutants and Captain America, far from being the guiding thread of the story, become sidekicks of the plot of Unforgiven. The figure of Steve Rogers receives a little more weight, but who finds it strange that Cap leads any imaginable situation.

A saga that serves as redemption not only for the character who carried out the betrayal but for all the others, those who abandoned their path, the correct one. A final reboot that returns them to the starting point, to be a reference among those of their condition, whatever vampire sect they belong to. Sid Kotian illustrates the three episodes with a somewhat dirty style and also abusing certain body deformations.

Vampire Nation

Blade Vampire Nation comics

The last special added to this volume, the one with Blade as the most relevant character, is not part of all of the above, it is a self-contained issue where Dracula, and his lineage taking refuge in the Chernobyl zone, becomes the focus of attention. Mark Russell writes and Dave Watcher draws. A chronicle that has no relationship with what was seen previously in the volume, only sharing the vampire theme as a background. Blade will begin an investigation in his role as Sheriff of Vampyrsk to solve who killed one of the members of the ruling council.

More focused on telling how the country of vampires has been organized than anything else, it is nothing more than a mere anecdote, without significance or relevance, where what stands out most is the cover by Valerio Giangiordano. It will not pass into the readers' imagination. In conclusion, an entertaining volume, which offers a fresh vision of The Forgiven along with some of the most representative heroes of The House of Ideas, with a not very substantial ending when it is Blade who takes over.

