Planeta Cómic brings us new installments of While Yubooh Sleeps, Spawn and Star Wars High Republic in January

The beginning of the year for Planeta Cómic, the oldest of the Spanish publishers, will be marked by manga, both its own and Japanese, but it will not forget its great stars such as Todd McFarlane or Star Wars with new installments of their series.

Planeta Cómic launches the new year's calendar with a lot of varied news. The manga made in Spain will produce another eclectic and tasty installment of Planeta Manga. With this there will be 22 deliveries. From the same universe, Paulina Palacios will delight us with her art through the third part of While Yubooh Sleeps. Japanese manga will remain incombustible with titles such as One Piece, Blue Lock, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, Haikyuu, Inuyasha, Yuru Camp or Barbara of Tezuka.

The graphic novel will be represented by two unique pieces: All Princesses Die After Midnight by Zuttion Quentin and The Fly by Lewis Trondheim. The USA comic will not leave you indifferent thanks to stories like Orphan and the Five Beasts, Spawn: Cataclysm, Nocterra or Parasomnia.

Star Wars will come loaded with material in the form of 3 comic volumes and a novel from The High Republic era. Also from the Marvel factory, we will release the novels of its superhero universe, starting with Kree Objective.

Finally, the third adventure of Mínor el Brutolote by Artur Laperla, creator of Super Patata, will be the flagship of the publisher's children's comic collection, whose objective is to promote the reading habit among the little ones in the house.

More information in the January FORUM magazine

Discover the news for the month of January at Milcomics.com

SOMETHING (JC Royo)

For as long as I can remember I have read comics. My mother bought me the first one before I learned to read well, someone told the poor thing that it helped children get closer to reading. She's still looking for the person who told her so she can thank him properly, with a club. Passionate about the world of cartoons, I devour every comic that comes my way. American is my favorite but Japanese and European also fill my shelves. If you add the books, the TV series and the movies, I am what they call a geek today, and proud of it. Journalist with audiovisual studies and a taste for communication at all levels, when they allow me I write. I don't marry anyone and whether it's boring, fast-paced, intense or a waste of paper, a comic has to be read and commented on for it to be truly alive.