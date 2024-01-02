Kang's future at Marvel remains unclear. The departure of Jonathan Majors complicates things. But perhaps he already has a replacement thanks to Colman Domingo.

Marvel has already signed the actor who will replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. According to information recently offered by Daniel Ritchman, the Hollywood insider also known as Daniel RPK, Colman Domingo will be the actor who will replace the MCU villain. The recent departure of Majors from the studio, fired by Walt Disney Pictures after the resolution of his trial for domestic violence and attacks on his ex-partner, has left the character affected. But now he looks to the future.

Thus, Colman Domingo would replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror at Marvel Studios. At least, according to information from Daniel RPK. However, we must warn that, at this time, this information is just a rumor. It has not been confirmed by the study nor by major media outlets. This is the case of The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Variety, etc. Nothing at all. Therefore, we must take it simply as rumored information. We will have to continue waiting for the next few weeks to know the final decision of the study.

The theater actor who came to Hollywood who appeared in 'Fear The Walking Dead'

Colman Domingo is an American actor, stage director and playwright. He has stood out in the role of Victor Strand during the AMC series Fear The Walking Dead. It is also worth mentioning his participation in the Broadway musical titled The Scottsboro Boys, in 2010, where he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. On the other hand, he worked on the version of the same musical in London's West End in 2014, which earned him a Laurence Olivier Award nomination. Thus, he is the replacement for Jonathan Majors in Marvel Studios He would be a theater actor coming to Hollywood. An interesting addition to the MCU, for sure.

What will happen to the MCU villain in the future?

The future of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is uncertain. Nobody knows exactly what is going to end up happening. Definitely, the dismissal of Jonathan Majors It has complicated absolutely everything. However, it remains to be seen what Kevin Feige does about it. Today, there are only two possibilities. On the one hand, the replacement of the actor with another, as suggested in this information that we share from Daniel RPK. And, on the other, let the UCM villain fall into oblivion. Maybe rescue him later. Be that as it may, as we say, we will have to continue waiting.

Fuente: X (Twitter)

You can watch all the UCM series and movies on Disney+. If you are not yet a subscriber to this streaming platform, we recommend that you enter it through this link to enjoy all the content that the House of Mouse has to offer in its service. What a catalog it takes!

And don't forget to leave us a comment about what you think of Jonathan Majors' possible replacement as Kang the Conqueror at Marvel Studios. Do you like this type of news about the MCU? Let us know in the comments to continue improving our content.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.