IceBear pallet factory in Steenwijk must close if the municipality of Steenwijkerland actually imposes a penalty of up to 1.3 million euros. The company said this today in summary proceedings, where IceBear is contesting the penalty imposed for exceeding emission standards. The company has been making losses for years. In 2022 it amounted to 5 million euros and the company is also writing red figures for 2023, according to a spokesperson.