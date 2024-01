The Buitenhuis brothers throw bag after bag from their father's trailer into Nick's trailer box. “We're going to grandma's soon, but first clean up all the fireworks,” he says enthusiastically. Do they do it to clean the streets? “No, for the money,” it sounds resolute and honest. The other children who come by are also mainly after the fifty cent coins from Nick's pocket. “But I'm happy with it, it saves us a lot of work,” says Nick Braakman.