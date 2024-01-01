Suara.com – Tariq Halilintar has always been a topic of public discussion lately. The reason is that the love story of Atta Halilintar's younger brother is often highlighted by the public.

Tariq himself became even more famous when he was dating Fujianti Utami Putri alias Fuji. Unfortunately, their relationship ended after dating for more than a year.

After Fuji, Tariq was then reported to be close to Aaliyah Massaid. Even though she did not say that the two of them were dating, Aaliyah stated that she and Tariq were committed to each other.

Tariq and Aaliyah are increasingly seen together on various occasions. Recently, photos of the two of them looking intimate were circulating on social media, one of which was uploaded to the Instagram account @lambe_danu.

In the photo circulating, Aaliyah Massaid is hugging Tariq. He also touched his cheek to Aurel Hermansyah's brother-in-law.

The photo immediately invited various responses from netizens. Not a few netizens reminded Tariq's mother about dating.

Aaliyah Massaid hugs Thariq Halilintar (Instagram)

“How come it's Umi's daughter who isn't dating,” commented a netizen.

“Is this called ta'aruf?” wrote netizens in the comments column.

“The girl is really dirty,” added another

“Just stick to this,” said another.

It is known that Geni Faruk was suspected of not approving Tariq and Fuji's relationship. At that time, Geni was said to have insinuated Tariq not to date before marriage.