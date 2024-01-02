2024 began and with it a new season of awards for creations from the world of entertainment. It is a time in which the best productions released or broadcast throughout the year that has just ended are recognized; culminating with the most important of all, the one awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: the Oscar statuette.

The selection is made by different film and television critics after an intense review of the new proposals presented at the various film festivals. Subsequently, popular reception and box office data usually help films stand out in their race towards the Oscar.

So that you can prepare yourself, This is the list of the awards that are coming in 2024:

Golden Globes: Given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, these awards honor both films and television shows. This year they will take place on Sunday, January 7 in Spain. This gala is known as the prelude to the Oscars.

Critic’s Choice Awards: The 29th Annual Critics' Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, January 14 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California. This recognition is awarded to the best achievements in film and television programming of 2023.

Emmy Awards: These awards, which are given by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, celebrate the excellence of television programming in the United States. The 75th delivery will be Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Bafta awards: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts presents these awards to highlight outstanding contributions to English and international cinema. This year it will announce the nominations for its 77th edition on January 18, and a month later the award ceremony will be held.

Premios SAG (Screen Actors Guild): These awards focus on outstanding performances in both film and television, and are awarded by the Screen Actors Guild of America. They will take place on February 24, 2024 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Academy Awards (Oscars): Considered the most prestigious in the film industry, they are held annually in Hollywood. The 96th edition will be, as usual, at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 10.

