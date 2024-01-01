On more than one occasion you will have been browsing with the Chrome browser on your mobile phone, leaving any query halfway, and the next day you wanted to reset this query from another device but you couldn't remember exactly which web page you were on.

Well now Chrome will allow you to resume your last tab on any device, specifically any tab that you have used in the last 24 hours with the same access profile.

Chrome for Android allows you to sync tabs between devices and access them from the tab switching menu.

This is very convenient if you want to resume browsing without losing any progress or information you left out in the last 24 hours on another device.

Note that to use this function you must log in to Chrome with the same Google account on all your devices. You must later enable syncing in Chrome settings.

After that you will be able to open the tab switching menu in Chrome on Android and tap the device name to see the tabs that were opened in the last few hours.

Google is testing this new feature in Chrome to Android which shows the last tab on the device in the last 24 hours, and allows you to access it quickly.

This is tremendously useful if, for example, you have your account logged in on a mobile phone that you have at work, for example, and you want to continue reading the information on your personal mobile phone.

At the moment it is not very clear if this last tab feature is limited to Android, or it could also be available on other devices that run Chrome on other operating systems.