Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Quiz Seikai wa Ichinengo presents Atsushi no Meitantei – Now available in the Japanese eShop for 1000 yen

The premise of the game is that there is a murder mystery that must be solved directly following a contest about predicting the future. Players must take the role of detective and interview suspects in the studio to solve the mystery.

Chip’s Challenge – January 25, 2024 – $2.99

Take on the role of puzzle-obsessed Chip who desperately wants to join Melinda the Mental Marvel's computer club. His initiation test consists of a series of increasingly difficult puzzles. Chip must collect items, slide blocks, dodge hazards, and more to collect the computer chips needed to pass each level. Are you up for the challenge?

Bio Inc.: Redemption – Without date

Bio Inc.: Redemption is a complex biomedical simulator in which you make life or death decisions. Create the ultimate disease to infect and torment your victim or play as the head of a medical team and hopefully find a cure to save your patient. Will you be the plague or will you preserve humanity?

Live a crazy and colorful adventure with friends and family with cats, sheep, fingers, noses and lots of surprises. But not only that… FUFUFU is above all a tasty and original mix between two genres: roguelite and Wario Ware. A unique cooperative adventure full of laughter, accessible to everyone and where you will only have to do two things: laugh and run.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don't hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.