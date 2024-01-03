A 23-year-old New York University student, Jerry Yu, has been in the spotlight after becoming the majority owner of a bitcoin mine in Texas, acquired for more than $6 million last year. The transaction, carried out with cryptocurrencies to avoid the attention of Chinese and American authorities, has highlighted the complexity of financial transactions in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Legal issues

The revelations arose in the wake of legal problems in the town of Channing, Texas, where contractors in this small town of 281 inhabitants, claimed not to have received full payment for their work at the Yu mine, causing a wave of claims in his against. These lawsuits have brought to light financial transactions that are not normally made public, revealing the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars by Chinese investors in the construction and management of crypto mines in the United States.

Use of Tether and Binance in the Transaction

Additionally, it has been discovered that the purchase of the Texas site involved the use of tether, a stable cryptocurrency, to provide anonymity without the volatility of other cryptocurrencies. The transaction was handled by Binance, which at the time was not compliant with US banking laws. This provides investors with anonymity and the possibility of being able to move money from China to the United States without arousing suspicion, and being away from the spotlight of the financial authorities of both countries.

Links with high-level Chinese investors

Documents shared by a lawyer have identified the possible shareholders of BitRush, Jerry Yu's company, revealing possible links “not only are they Chinese citizens, but also citizens with very influential political and business positions.” Gavin Clarkson, Yu's lawyer, indicated regarding one of the lawsuits that have arisen as a result of this whole mess, that they do not confirm or deny the identity of the BitRush shareholders or the relationship that their client may have with any of them.

These revelations have shed light on the complex financial and ownership structure of the company, which in the words of Jerry Yu “complies with all required federal, state and local laws and regulations, including banking laws and regulations.”

Jerry Yu

Cryptocurrency farm dimensions

The Channing mine, located on a sprawling field, comprises dozens of buildings designed to house 6,000 specialized computers. These operate 24 hours a day, trying to solve the complex sequence of numbers that generates new bitcoins, currently valued at more than $40,000 each. These sites can put a strain on the country's power grid, according to reports in The New York Times, and Chinese owners have attracted attention in terms of national security.

