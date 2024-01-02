He Chinese New Yeargoverned by eastern astrology, brings with it a new energy represented by the Chinese zodiac animal. In 2024, we celebrate the Year of the Dragon, a majestic and powerful creature, which marks its arrival until Saturday, February 10, determined by the cycle of the Moon and the Sun.
The assignment of each animal within the Chinese horoscope is made according to the year in which the individual was born, added to the position of the planets. The wheel of the year is divided into 12 signs. Those born in January or February should be aware of the start of the Lunar New Year as it differs from the Western calendar.
Birth calendar and Chinese zodiac signs
Rata: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960
Ox: 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961
Tigre: 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962
Rabbit: 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963
Dragon: 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964
Snake: 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965
Horse: 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966
Goat: 2027, 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967
Mono: 2028, 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968
Gallo: 2029, 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969
Dog: 2030, 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970
Pig: 2031, 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971
Additionally, Chinese astrology assigns each person an element depending on the lunar year of birth. This can be: Wood, fire, earth, metal and water. In 2024, the element is wood, so the entire year will be for those “wood dragon”.
Element selection depends on the final number of the year of birth. Dates ending in 0 and 1 are animals of metalthose ending in 2 or 3 are aguathose of 4 or 5 are maderathose of 6 or 7 are fuego and those of 8 or 9 are Ground animals.
Meaning of animals:
Rata. He knew and was intelligent.
Ox. Hardworking and reliable.
Tigre. Brave and energetic.
Rabbit. Attentive, sincere and sensitive.
Dragon. Strong, confident and intelligent.
Snake. Intuitive and mysterious.
Horse. Free and adventurous spirit.
Goat. Loving and sensitive.
Mono. Graceful and intelligent.
Gallo. Strong in appearance, seeks validation.
Dog. Loyal and honest.
Pig. Kind and good fortune.
