The Lunar New Year, commonly known as Chinese New Year, It is one of the most important holidays in China and is normally celebrated for two weeks and has different dates than the traditional New Year.

Chinese New Year 2024 It will begin next Saturday, February 10 and will end on Monday, January 28, 2025. The celebrations on New Year's Eve, where families gather to have dinner and enjoy a fireworks show and traditional dances.

This year it will be the Wooden Dragon, which It is one of the most powerful animals in the Chinese horoscope and that represents strength, wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

During the week of festivities, many other traditional events and activities take place, such as:

The Dragon Parade: A colorful and lively parade in which a giant dragon is carried through the city. The lion dance: a traditional dance in which a lion is represented by two people. Shadow theater: a traditional Chinese shadow show.

People born in the year of the Dragon They are generally extroverted, charismatic and self-confident. They are natural leaders and have a great capacity to achieve success.

The Wood Dragon is an especially auspicious animal. The Wood element represents creativity, growth and development. Therefore, people born in the year of the Wood Dragon have great potential to achieve greatness.

Predictions for Chinese New Year 2024

According to the Chinese horoscope, The New Year of the Wood Dragon will be a year of change and opportunity. It will be a favorable time for personal growth, professional development and business expansion.

For people born in the year of the Dragon, this year will be especially auspicious. They will have the opportunity to achieve their goals and dreams.

For people born in other signs of the Chinese horoscope, the New Year of the Wood Dragon will also be a positive year. They will have the opportunity to improve their lives in all aspects.

JV

Themes

China Lunar New Year Chinese New Year Wooden Dragon

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions