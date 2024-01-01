The new year began in the west, however, There are still a few weeks until the Chinese New Year begins. According to the lunar calendar that governs this Asian calendar, 2024 will be the year 4720 and 4721. The beginning of the Chinese new year will be on February 10, 2024. This time the season is that of the Dragon, which symbolizes prosperity and good fortune. Another consideration to take is that this year, the favorite element will be wood.

Which signs will have the best luck in this new year?

In 2024, monkeys, roosters and pigs will do well, mainly. Other signs with luck, although less, will be the oxen, rabbits, goats and dogs. Furthermore, those who are dragon They will also receive the sweet smile of destiny. As it is a wooden year, well-being will be reflected mainly in economic stability, derived from great work moments.

Do you know what your sign is?

The choice of your animal depends on your year of birth. Check which sign you correspond to:

Rata: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 y 2020

Ox: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 y 2021

Tigre: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 y 2022

Rabbit: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 y 2023

Dragon: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 y 2024

Snake: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 y 2025

Horse: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 y 2026

Goat: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 y 2027

Mono: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 y 2028

Gallo: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 y 2029

Dog: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 y 2030

Pig: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 y 2031

How does the Year of the Wood Dragon look for all signs?

Rata: You will receive the boost to your career that you have been waiting for.

Ox: You can find peace of mind through financial planning and economic balance.

Tigre: The new year will bring challenges, but also a lot of learning.

Rabbit: Your artistic and emotional expression will be at a peak, take advantage of it.

Dragon: You will be a great leader for your causes.

Snake: You will have to be patient, but there will be great rewards in your relationships.

Horse: collaboration will benefit you, receive those new social friendships.

Goat: This will be a time of gratitude and compassion, spiritual blossoming will come.

Mono: You will have to trust yourself, but in the end you will get great rewards.

Gallo: Communicate clearly and you will find the boost in your career you so desired.

Dog: pay attention, you will have to have flexibility and patience to face the changes that await you.

Pig: you will find stability, be pleasant and enjoy.

Adopt these recommendations and have a great year. Happy 2024!

