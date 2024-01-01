Chinese car brands are already more popular outside China than Japanese car brands outside Japan.

It's funny to see how resistance can turn into acceptance. In the 1960s and 1970s it was difficult for Japanese car manufacturers to sell cars in Europe. It takes a while to make a name for yourself as a manufacturer. In the 80s and 90s exactly the same thing happened with cars of South Korean origin. Nowadays these Asian brands are simply the established order.

In that respect, it is a harbinger of what will happen with the new Chinese brands that everyone is so skeptical about. That makes sense, after all we are always afraid of the unknown.

Chinese car brands outside China

But we now talk as if it is 'something that will happen one day' and that is not correct. It is already happening. China is well on its way to surpassing Japan when it comes to sales beyond its own borders. And no, they don't drive around Europe. Remarkably, Russia and Mexico are two huge markets for Chinese car brands. We will come back to that in a moment.

Japan has always been the largest export country, ahead of Germany and South Korea. But China is passing it by like crazy, according to Carscoops. This is mainly because China is growing extremely fast when it comes to car exports. Nikkei Asia reports that from January to November, 4.41 units of Chinese cars were delivered outside China.

Japan CAN still strike back

Japan is doing relatively well, because it sold 15% more in the same period a year earlier, but remains stuck at 3.99 million cars. So it must be very strange that China does not surpass it in 2023. The figures for December 2023 are logically not yet known. In theory, Japan CAN still experience a monstrous top month, but we consider that chance to be small.

As mentioned, Russia is the largest export country. As many as 730,000 Chinese cars were sold there. Number two is Mexico with 330,000 cars. Several Chinese car brands are now considering establishing factories in the US in order to avoid the heavy import taxes. Indeed, exactly what the Japanese brands have done.

This article Chinese car brands have already surpassed Japanese ones first appeared on Ruetir.