Fujian, China's most advanced aircraft carrier has just been exhibited to the public. The Fujian aircraft carrier is a competitor to the US aircraft carrier which both uses EMALS technology. Photo/REUTERS/CCTV

BEIJING – Government media China released new images from aircraft carrier Beijing's most sophisticated. That includes a next-generation launch ramp that can launch more planes from its deck.

First shown to the public in June 2022, the Fujian aircraft carrier was entirely designed and built domestically.

Yet to carry out its first sea trials, the carrier is larger and more technologically advanced than the Shandong carrier, commissioned in 2019, and the Liaoning carrier, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.

On state television on Tuesday evening, the aircraft carrier Fujian was seen being towed by a smaller ship with all three lines of an electromagnetic catapult system visible on its deck.

“In the new year, we will seize every minute, work with determination, and strive for combat readiness as soon as possible,” state television broadcast quoted a statement from an officer serving on the aircraft carrier Fujian, as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (4/1/2024) .

The Fujian ship has carried out trials including mooring tests before its sea trials. The carrier began test launches for its electromagnetic catapult system in November, according to China's state-controlled newspaper, the Global Times.

In addition to the Ford-class aircraft carrier—a new class of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier being developed for the United States (US) Navy—, the Fujian will be the only aircraft carrier in the world equipped with the latest Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS).

China's version of EMALS on the Fujian carrier can launch more types of fighters than the Shandong or Liaoning, and will also be more reliable and energy efficient—marking a milestone in Beijing's military modernization.

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly called for increased combat readiness and technological progress ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in 2027.

Several senior US military officers previously said China would launch a military takeover of Taiwan this year.

Ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, Taiwan reported that China was continuing its daily military activities in the Taiwan Strait and around the democratically ruled island.

Chinese fighter jets also occasionally cross the strait's median line, which previously served as an unofficial barrier but which Beijing says it does not recognize.

