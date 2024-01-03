China dominates the rare earths industry with indisputable force. According to the US Geological Survey, for many years it has produced more than 90% of this valuable resource. In 2022 its market share fell to 70%, but did not do so due to a decrease in production; This drop had its origin in the increase in the production quota of rare earths experienced by Australia, Vietnam and Myanmar, among other countries.

To this peculiar group of chemical elements belong some metals that are as elusive and have names as suggestive as neodymium, promethium, gadolinium, yttrium or scandium, among others. Some of them are relatively rare, and, furthermore, they are not usually found in pure form in nature, but what makes them so special are their physicochemical properties.

Its characteristics are outside the reach of the other elements of the periodic table, which has caused it to become consolidated in recent decades as a very valuable resource in numerous industries, but especially in those of electronics and renewable energies. And they are involved, for example, in the manufacture of hybrid and electric car engines, batteries, catalysts, lasers, fiber optics, LCD panels, and even wind turbines.

China has a plan to assert its dominance of rare earths

In addition to the three countries that I mentioned in the first paragraph of this article, some of the main world producers of rare earths are Canada, Brazil, Tanzania and the United States. In any case, the largest deposits located so far of these elements reside in China. And, curiously, the country led by Xi Jinping also dominates the processing industry to which rare earths must be subjected so that they can be used. So much so that according to Xincaifu, its share if we expressly stick to the global processing industry amounts to 90%.

On December 21, the Chinese Administration decided to restrict the export of some of its rare earth processing technologies.

China's rare earth production quota during 2023 is likely to be similar to that of 2022, putting this Asian country in a very comfortable position. And it is evident that with a production of 70% of the global market and a control of 90% of the rare earth processing industry China has this market absolutely controlled. On December 21, the Administration led by Xi Jinping decided to restrict the export of some of its rare earth processing technologies, giving shape to a clear maneuver that seeks to defend its strategic interests in the midst of confrontation with the United States and its allies.

In the current situation, the US, Europe, Japan or Australia do not seem willing to sustain this dependence on China much longer. One of the strategies on the table is to reduce the use of rare earths as much as possible by replacing them with other raw materials. It is not easy to carry out, but in some use scenarios it is possible, although it usually requires investing a lot of resources in R&D. Tesla, for example, has confirmed that its next generation of electric motors will incorporate magnets in which rare earth elements will not be present (although we still do not know how it has managed to do without them).

However, this is not the only path that the US and its allies can follow. Their other option is simply to forge pacts that allow them to marginalize China by removing it from the supply chain in which the alliance participates. In fact, this plan is already underway. In early January, the LKAB mining company, which is managed by the Swedish state, identified a rare earth deposit in the north of the country, which, according to its calculations, contains more than one million tons of these raw materials.

The US and its allies are carrying out pacts that seek to marginalize China by removing it from the supply chain in which the alliance participates

If the exploitation of this deposit finally turns out to be viable, Europe will take a very important step forward in its independence from Chinese rare earths. Even so, the Old Continent cannot travel this path alone. And neither does the US. For this reason, in mid-2021 they launched an agreement whereby the rare earths extracted in the Utah deposit (United States) would be refined in Estonia. Similarly, rare earths mined in Canada would be processed in Norway. Japan has followed a similar path in seeking independence from China, although its ally in this area is Australia.

For any of these countries to compete with China's cost structure is essentially unviable. Nothing seems to indicate that the panorama will change substantially in the medium term, so it is likely that as long as the enmity between China and the alliance persists the increase in costs derived from the rare earth supply chain have a noticeable impact on the price of chips, batteries and other critical devices. That's how things are.

