Mickey Mouse's recent entry into the public domain has caused a sensation on the internet.which is why you will immediately be able to find a list of animated characters that will also move into this mode over the next few years.

Some people see this step as a risk, as this could cause these characters to be part of content that represents the opposite of what the personality of these characters has always been associated with.

Events such as the emergence of horror films, such as Winnie the Pooh, They make it clear that there are no limits to creativity with the move to the public domain and soon Mickey will also be seen in versions of this type.

In the same way, a similar situation could happen with the following figures:

Popeye, 2024. King Kong, 2028. Superman, 2033. Batman, 2034. The Wizard of Oz movie, 2034. Tom and Jerry, 2035. Wonder Woman, 2036.

On the other hand, characters like Peter Pan, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and Sherlock Holmes are already part of the public domain.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions