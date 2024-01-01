Suara.com – When our vehicle needs refueling, we are often faced with various choices, ranging from Pertalite, Pertamax, Pertamax Plus, to other types of fuel.

However, what are the effects if we frequently change this type of fuel? Summarized from various sources, below is further discussion.

Emergency Conditions: One Time is OK

In emergency situations, such as when the regular type of fuel has run out and we need to fill the tank immediately, using a different type of fuel will not be a big problem. For example, if we usually use Pertalite, switching to Pertamax occasionally will not damage the machine.

Most types of fuel have the same constituent elements at the top of the hydrocarbon chain, so using one or two types of fuel in one tank will not have a significant negative impact.

Consistency is Important: Avoid Frequent Switching

Problems arise when fuel usage becomes inconsistent. Changing fuel at will, such as using Pertamax today, Pertalite tomorrow, then Premium later, can have a detrimental impact on the vehicle's engine.

Each engine is designed with a certain compression value which has been adjusted to the type of fuel generally available on the market. Rapid and frequent changes in fuel type can force the engine to continually adjust its compression, which can ultimately lead to less than optimal performance.

Dangers of Mixing Fuel Types

One common mistake is mixing fuel types, for example mixing Premium with Pertamax to get the same quality as Pertalite. This action is very dangerous because each type of fuel has different characteristics.

If the engine is constantly exposed to different fuel mixtures, this can result in lackluster engine performance, damage to engine components, and even difficulty starting the engine.

When using fuel, consistency is very important. If you want to switch to a different type of fuel, do it consistently and make sure the engine can adjust to the change. Avoid mixing fuel types, and pay attention to the vehicle manufacturer's recommendations for the most suitable fuel type.

By maintaining consistency and being careful in choosing fuel, you can ensure that your vehicle's engine continues to perform optimally and has a longer service life.