Change at the top at Yamaha Europe. The European branch of the Iwata company announces that as of January 1, 2024, Eric de Seynes has left the position of President and CEO to join the company's Supervisory Board as President. At the same time, Olivier Prévost, former Vice President of YME, succeeds de Seynes as President and CEO of YME, its subsidiaries and affiliates in Europe.

Prévost has been part of the Yamaha family since the beginning of his professional career in 1994 as Project Leader at MBK Industrie, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha since 1986. Over the course of his career of approximately 30 years he has held various positions within the Yamaha Motor Group: MBK Industrie, Yamaha Motor R&D Europe, Yamaha Motor headquarters in Japan and the former subsidiary Yamaha Motori Minarelli.