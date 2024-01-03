Chad Stahelski (cordonpress) y Star Wars

Can you imagine a Star Wars movie in the purest John Wick style? Chad Stahelski is very willing to join the great space saga.

Chad Stahelski, most famous for directing the John Wick installments, had previously forged a film career as a stuntman. Now, in a recent interview he has revealed that he has many ideas for Star Wars if Disney would give it a chance.

At HSC he said: “I'm a Star Wars guy, like the first Star Wars changed the course of my life. Maybe one day…Disney, if you're listening. I would try that. I challenge you to see if Disney could survive me.”

Meanwhile, Chad Stahelski also reveals that he would love to do something with a Marvel character: “Of all the things out there, I would take a swing at Blade in a second.”

What about the John Wick saga?

In another interview, Chad Stahelski also said that he has ideas for many John Wick movies: “I have notebooks and notebooks of shit behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days. We just don't have the story closed. I have no interest in getting money to bring John Wick back for anything. Is he a character I like? Of course. And if he did a couple of John Wick movies, that would be great. Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story. We leave it open. “I know the studio would love for us to say we have another one.”

John Wick

So for now we'll have to wait to find out if Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves reunite once again. Meanwhile, the director has several interesting projects such as a remake of The Immortals (Highlander) or a film version of the video game Ghost of Tsushima.

Would you like this director to bring his style to Star Wars? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. Remember that you can watch the entire saga on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.