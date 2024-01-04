Present in the enduro world championship for 34 years, i.e. since its birth in 1990, Fabrizio Azzalin's Italian team is ready to take the Sherco to the top next season

2024 will be a special year: it will in fact be the 35th year of uninterrupted presence in the enduro world championship, that is, since its inception in 1990. CH Racing is perhaps the only team with such a constant presence in this discipline. A lot of water has passed under the bridge since 1990, but CH Racing is still a protagonist with Sherco and its official drivers, managed by Fabrizio Azzalin, owner and manager of the team.

2023 was a positive year, despite a few too many injuries. Three bronze medals with Hamish, Sydow and Magain, and one wooden medal (with Pichon, but only due to a road accident).

Unfortunately Ruprecht has been out of action for a long time, he will be the new man for next season. The injury suffered is now a thing of the past.

The Sherco-CHracing team for the 2024 world championship will be composed as follows:

Hamish Macdonald NZ

Wil Ruprecht OUT

JeremySydowD

Antoine Magain B

Frenchman Roussaly will be supported by Sherco France and will also be part of the team. The categories will be decided shortly. Each driver will be involved in a relevant national championship, in support of Sherco's markets (Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Great Britain).

Fabrizio Azzalin with our Andrea Perfetti

CH Racing



Team Azzalin, better known as CH Racing, was born in April 1993 by Roberto and Fabrizio Azzalinpeople who have always been involved with the sporting events of Cagiva and Husqvarna.

Roberto is one of the founders of Cagiva together with the Castiglioni brothers and Team Manager from 1984 to 1995 of the glorious Team rally engaged in those years in the legendary Paris Dakar, while his son Fabrizio, who has been in the world of enduro since he was very young, has been officially at the helm of the equally famous Team Husqvarna since 1990, with 23 individual enduro world titles and 4 individual motard world titles to his credit.

As time passed, CH Racing felt the need to diversify its business by adding the preparation and production of motorcycles of various displacements to the racing department. Thus, real specials were created, such as the Husqvarna 630 Martens replica, the Cagiva Elefant 900 Marathon for African rallies, and the Monster 900 by CH Racing.

Actual production under the CHRACING brand began in 1998 with the creation of the first 50cc minicross, then continued until 2008, with a production of 2,500 pieces per year between minicross, 50cc road and CH 125 4T Yamaha engines.

In 2009, an electric motorbike “Quantya” was created in collaboration with the Swiss customer who commissioned it (produced approximately 1000 pieces).

In the meantime, the racing activity has been supported by the sale of all Husqvarna products, motorcycles, spare parts and merchandising, as well as the opening of a workshop department for servicing, repairs and special preparations of Husqvarna motorcycles.

Starting from 2014 the collaboration with SHERCO began, initially only for the sporting part, while from October 2014 CH RACING became the distributor for Italy of Sherco motorcycles (enduro, all terrain, 50cc, e-kid lines), spare parts, accessories and clothing.

In 2016, after just 2 years of “learning” with the new brand, Team Azzalin, dominated the Enduro World Championship with the Australian rider Matt Phillips, defeating the competition and bringing Enduro World titles at 26.