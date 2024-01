The relationship between the two engines is also quite evident from a performance point of view. The provision of CFMOTO 800NK it is not as clean and fluid as its Austrian “sister” KTM 790 Dukeboth its curves have a sharper decline at mid-range.

But the CFMOTO twin-cylinder also pushes hard, consistently, and stretches a little more: the 790 reaches maximum power just under 8,000 rpm, the 800NK at 9,500.