The Nintendo Switch showed the path that portable gaming should take. Years after its launch, and given the success achieved, some companies ventured in search of providing a high-definition gaming option to go. Today, it is common to talk about the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally, but a new competitor is on the horizon.

MSI will reveal its portable gaming device at CES 2024

The popular and renowned brand specialized in gaming PCs, MSIhas generated high expectations for its presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES 2024) Well, among the technology that will be shown at the event dedicated to electronics is a portable device for gaming.

The above has been anticipated by MSI through a video on its official Instagram account where it assures that “a new breed of dragons is approaching” showing a piece of hardware with RGB sticks that could compete with the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally.

In this regard, the interest of fans is in the battery life compared to similar devices, as well as in the power of the CPU and GPU, since delivering the user a high quality and definition experience is a standard for this nascent niche of market.

CES 2024 will take place from January 9 to 12 and it seems that gaming will take greater attention at the event, which would mark an interesting return because before E3 the CES that took place during the year were the showcase where the big companies Gaming companies showed their consoles and games. Of course, title announcements are not expected at CES 2024, but in terms of gaming hardware the story will be different.

