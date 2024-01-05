Like every January, except for pandemic years, one of the great technological events of the year is held in Las Vegas, CES 2024. With the permission of the Mobile World Congress, CES is the largest consumer technology event and one of the events on the technological calendar that we cannot ignore.

CES 2024 is celebrated like every year in the city of Las Vegas and this year from Tuesday, January 9 to Friday, the 12th of the same month, but from Monday, January 8, we will see news from the main companies in the technological world.

If you want to know what's happening in Las Vegas from brands like Asus, Acer, Dell, Samsung, Qualcomm, Google, Meta, Roborock and many othersdon't miss the Computer Hoy live show with all the news told up to the minute.